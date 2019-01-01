Brightline train hits pedestrian in Oakland Park

A southbound Brightline train struck a pedestrian on a trestle in Oakland Park Tuesday afternoon.
The crash near Cypress Creek Road and Dixie Highway halted southbound Brightline 602 around 2:45 p.m. several miles north of the Fort Lauderdale station. The condition of the pedestrian is unknown.
Seven people have died from fatal collisions since Brightline test runs began in 2017.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.
