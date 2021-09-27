Drivers beware: Major ramp shift as reconstruction and redesign of I-395 continues

Drivers heading west on Interstate 395 may want to pay extra attention Tuesday morning.

That’s because anyone wanting to go north on Interstate 95 will have to exit on the left, instead of the right. The change is part of the $800 million redesign of Interstate 395. The new ramp will have two lanes.

The current northbound ramp closed at 7 p.m. Monday and will be closed for about 16 months. All westbound I-395 travel lanes at the Biscayne Boulevard exit ramp will shut down at 10 p.m. Monday night and reopen at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday with the temporary left side ramp.

There will be signs directing drivers going west on I-395 to the temporary ramp.

The work is part of an overall effort to revamp the old I-395 and upgrade the State Road 836 approach from the Miami Marlins stadium and Jackson Memorial Hospital complex. The Florida Department of Transportation says the project — which is expected to be completed by fall 2024 — will help ease bottlenecks in downtown Miami and Overtown.

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 7:32 PM.