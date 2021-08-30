Commuters, take note: Ramp closings, new traffic patterns during I-395 construction

Navigating downtown Miami may soon get even trickier.

Beginning Tuesday, the North Bayshore Drive ramp to the MacArthur Causeway will close as work on the $800 million redesign of Interstate 395 continues.

Instead, there will be a signalized left turn lane on southbound Biscayne Boulevard to allow drivers to access the MacArthur Causeway entrance ramp that is located on the south side of I-395, adjacent to the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science.

And drivers should get used to it — the construction work on Signature Bridge foundations and the new Bayshore Ramp is expected to continue through 2024.

The North Bayshore project is part of the complete reconstruction of the old I-395 and the double-decking of the State Road 836 approach from the Miami Marlins stadium and Jackson Memorial Hospital complex. The Florida Department of Transportation says the revamp is needed to ease bottlenecks in downtown Miami and Overtown. Work should be finished by fall 2024.

Future ramp closure

Beginning Sept. 9, the ramp from westbound I-395 to northbound I-95 will be closed and traffic shifted to a temporary single-lane ramp on the left side of the road.

Message boards will direct drivers going west on I-395 to the new temporary ramp, which will be in place for about 16 months.

The shutdown will allow workers to build a new permanent two-lane ramp and other I-395 bridges.

