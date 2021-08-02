COVID hospital cases not at 2020 levels yet in Miami-Dade, but they’re getting closer

A nurse prepares medication to be administered to a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive Care Unit on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. COVID-19 is surging Florida and hospitalizations are rising, with most new admissions coming from patients who aren’t vaccinated for the virus. jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Miami-Dade hospitals face a growing challenge from the latest COVID wave, one where people who haven’t been vaccinated are pushing admission levels closer to where they were during last summer’s spike in coronavirus cases.

So far, Miami-Dade’s major hospitals aren’t facing quite the same pace of COVID admissions that hit them this time last year, according to reports Miami-Dade released Monday. The results come from new mandated daily reporting for all hospitals in Miami-Dade on COVID-related data, including the portion of infected patients vaccinated for the virus.

On Monday, 24 hospitals in Miami-Dade reported 1,389 patients with COVID, compared to about 1,800 a year ago. For now, 20% of COVID patients are being treated in intensive-care units; a year ago, nearly 30% were in ICU wards.

Even if the hospital numbers aren’t setting new records, administrators say they’re preparing for worsening trends and already finding challenges with having enough employees for the added care and isolation needed for COVID-19 patients.

“Staffing is very much an issue,”said Dr. Sergio Segarra, an emergency physician and chief medical officer for Baptist Hospital Miami, one of the largest medical facilities in Miami-Dade.

About a third of ventilated patients in Miami-Dade have COVID

For now, patients with COVID aren’t overwhelming critical-care resources. The latest hospital report showed that of the roughly 550 ventilators in use, about a third of them went to patients with COVID. Roughly 800 ventilators remain available countywide.

The starkest difference between the two summer surges comes from COVID vaccines, which didn’t exist a year ago. Now they’ve been administered to about 71% of the population age 12 or older, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevent statistics.

Though people who aren’t vaccinated make up a minority of the county’s population, they appear to dominate the population of COVID cases in Miami-Dade hospitals.

Almost 9 out of 10 COVID patients aren’t vaccinated

The hospitals reported that since Friday, they’ve admitted 422 new patients with COVID.

Of those patients, 45 were vaccinated — meaning 89% of the new COVID patients haven’t been vaccinated for the virus.

Of the 22 patients with COVID admitted into Baptist on Sunday, only four had been vaccinated, according to the county report.

The newly available daily statistics from Miami-Dade’s major hospitals come from an emergency order Mayor Daniella Levine Cava signed on July 28, reviving required reports from all hospitals on COVID admissions, the availability of ventilators and other pandemic-related data.

Levine Cava canceled the required reports in May as COVID cases were declining and the county lifted most masking rules. With cases spiking again, Levine Cava re-imposed mask requirements at county buildings and ordered hospitals to resume daily COVID reports.

The county has only released three days worth of data, from July 30 to Aug. 1. For this story, the Miami Herald compared numbers from the 24 hospitals to numbers the same hospitals reported at the end of July in 2020.

While the county’s dashboard provides more insight into the resurgent pandemic’s impact on local hospitals, the data does not reflect the stress on hospital staffing or the severity of illness among patients, said Segarra, of Baptist Hospital.

Baptist Health staffing stretched thin by COVID

Unlike the early surges of the pandemic last year, Baptist Health has plenty of ventilators and surgical masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment for doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers, he said.

But the rapid rise in patients is stretching staff thin — just two months after Baptist employees could see the pandemic waning.

“In June, we were as low as 18 to 19 patients in our entire hospital,” he said. “We were closing units. Now, we have to open up 20-bed units on a weekly if not twice-a-week basis.”

Baptist reported 211 COVID patients on Sunday at its main hospital in Kendall, with 28 needing intensive-care beds. A year ago, the hospital reported 231 COVID patients, with 99 of them in intensive-care wards.

As a precaution against rising cases, Baptist Health is postponing non-emergency surgeries that require overnight stays, Segarra said. Outpatient procedures continue to take place as scheduled, he said. But there’s little question that Baptist Hospital, like others in Miami-Dade, is concerned about the trend.

“The growth that we’re seeing is exponential,” Segarra said

Segarra said doctors are also seeing a surge in patients with COVID-19 at the broad network of group practices and urgent care centers affiliated with Baptist Health South Florida, which owns Baptist Hospital Miami and operates 10 more hospitals in Monroe, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

Baptist Health reported 726 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized across its network of hospitals on Monday. At the height of the pandemic for Baptist Health in July 2020, the number of hospitalized patients peaked at 831.

Other COVID metrics are getting closer to where they were last August: Miami-Dade reported a weekly average of 14% positivity rates for COVID tests performed across the county, compared to 18% last year. Miami-Dade’s Fire and Rescue Department is responding to an average of 106 suspected COVID calls a day. A year ago, it was 125.

Deaths from COVID, however, are down dramatically from last summer, when as many as 33 were reported in a single day in Miami-Dade. Now, with 84% of the vulnerable 65-and-older population vaccinated, the most Miami-Dade deaths reported from COVID over the last two weeks was six.

As August began last year, a summer COVID-19 spike resulted in closed restaurant dining rooms and a 10 p.m. curfew on top of mandatory mask requirements across the county.

Those kinds of local emergency orders on businesses and individual behavior were curtailed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last fall, then restricted by state law earlier this year.

When she signed the reporting order for hospitals last week, Levine Cava re-imposed mask rules for county-owned businesses but only requested that businesses follow suit with their own mask requirements.

In a statement Monday, Levine Cava warned the public that this COVID spike looks as alarming as the one that hit in 2020.

“Miami-Dade — the COVID situation is becoming as dire as it was this time last year,” she said in a Twitter post. “Hospitalizations are climbing at a dangerous rate and our positivity rate is now over 12%. But there’s a key difference from last year: We have the vaccine. Let’s use it.”