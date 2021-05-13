Masks are no longer required at Miami-Dade libraries. Still mandatory on Metrorail

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava ended the county’s last local mask rule, which required facial coverings in county-owned buildings. The announcement on May 13, 2021, followed new guidance from the CDC declaring fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks. pportal@miamiherald.com

Hours after President Biden’s administration declared vaccinated people largely free to go maskless, Miami-Dade’s mayor declared an end to mandatory masks at county buildings.

“This is truly the day we have been waiting for,” Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a video message Thursday night. “And I feel more confident than ever that we are reaching the the light at the end of a very dark tunnel.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis had already swept away most of Miami-Dade’s mask mandates two weeks ago with a statewide decree ending local COVID-19 restrictions. Levine Cava, a Democrat, faulted the Republican governor’s May 3 order at the time, and said “pretending” the pandemic was over “won’t make it go away.” She then used her power as the county’s top administrator to declare mask rules would still be in place for county buildings, including libraries.

Do you still have to wear a mask at MIA?

In her message Thursday, she reversed that rule and said masks aren’t required at county buildings. But she said she’s “still recommending people wear a mask and social distance at Miami-Dade County facilities.”

Masks remain required on the county bus system, Metrorail and Metromover, because of rules mandated by a federal order regarding mass transit vehicles. Masks are also still required at county-owned Miami International Airport, due to a federal order applying to airports across the country.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made a major revision of its guidance on COVID-19 safeguards for people who are fully vaccinated. The guidelines now say the fully vaccinated can resume pre-pandemic activities without wearing a mask or social distancing unless required by local laws or business rules.