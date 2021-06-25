Condo collapse live updates: Families await DNA swab results to help identification

Rescue crews are continuing to search through the rubble for survivors after a 12-story oceanfront condo tower partially collapsed in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach. The portion of Champlain Towers South that crumbled faces the ocean.

People who have loved ones at the condo, unaccounted for or safe, should call 305-614-1819 to notify officials. Anyone who lives at the Champlain Towers and is safe is asked to complete a Wellness Check form to help the Miami-Dade County keep track of tenants.

Here’s what we know so far:

Key facts

6:42 a.m.:

▪ It is a search-and-rescue mission.

▪ The Champlain Towers South Condo building partially collapsed at 1:23 a.m. Thursday. The disaster occurred while most who live in the building were in bed. The side of the building that collapsed faces the beach.

▪ Officials confirmed at least one death, and said 35 survivors were pulled from the wreckage, with 10 injured people treated at the scene and at least two taken to a hospital.

▪ It will likely be months or even years before engineers and other experts know exactly why a part of the Champlain Towers South came crashing down.

▪ The American Red Cross, the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, Catholic Charities and Florida Blue are at at the Surfside Community Center, which is serving as a family reunification center, to provide aid and support to families.

▪ At least 27 people from Latin American nations — including Colombia, Cuba, Chile, Paraguay, Puerto Rico and Argentina — are among those reported missing by friends and family following the collapse, highlighting the international reach of the tragedy in a region that serves as a link between the United States and Latin America.

▪ Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Miami-Dade County, enabling federal rescue, housing and financial assistance. In Washington, President Joe Biden authorized FEMA to provide federal support.

A grim scene

12:24 a.m.: Miami Beach state Sen. Jason Pizzo was at the scene early Friday morning, where he watched as tactical teams of six worked to pull bodies from the rubble.

He saw one body taken in a yellow body bag and another that was marked.

A homicide unit tent was set up along the beach, Pizzo said, and staff under Miami-Dade Medical Examiner Dr. Emma Lew were carrying the yellow bags.

In Washington, President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration in Florida, clearing the way for federal assistance.

“The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts,” according to a White House statement early Friday.

Families await DNA swab results to help in identifications

12:01 a.m.: Dozens of families were staying put at the family reunification center, as the clock neared the first 24 hours since the building collapse, when a gust of wind and rain forced people seated outside the center to take refuge under the building’s central walkway.

Close to midnight, it was a soggy scene. Some relatives of the victims, who had been there since the morning, were awaiting results to DNA swabs that would help identify their loved ones. Volunteers continued to bring in vegetables in sloppy, wet boxes, and others offered T-shirts, towels and blankets.

Nearby, at the scene of the collapse on 88th Street, rescuers were still searching through the rubble around midnight. Local 10 cameras captured as one body wrapped in a yellow bag was brought out of the debris.

After the rain subsided, dust and smoke from the ongoing work on the partially destroyed structure had not settled.