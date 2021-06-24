‘Heartbreaking.’ Here’s what Miami politicians are saying about the condo collapse

As rescue crews continue to search for survivors among the rubble of a partially collapsed condo tower in Surfside Thursday, people are taking to social media to share messages.

Here’s what some South Florida politicians have said:

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

“My prayers are with all those impacted by this horrific tragedy and with their families,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wrote on Twitter at 6:50 a.m. “We are so grateful @MiamiDadeFire, @MiamiBeachFire and all the first responders on the scene – may they stay safe while working to save lives.”

Levine Cava held a news conference earlier in the day about the tragedy and arrived around 11 a.m. to the Surfside Community Center, 9301 Collins Ave., a few blocks north of the condo. The center is being used as a reunification center to reunite families with their loved ones.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

“Thank you to those who have responded to the tragic building collapse in Surfside. These first responders saved lives. The state has emergency response personnel on site and will assist in any way it can,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at 9 a.m. on Twitter.

DeSantis traveled to Surfside and is set to speak at a news conference soon.

DeSantis announced in a news conference at Hillsborough Community College that he would be traveling to the area shortly and that the state will provide assistance “in any way that we can.” He also warned, “We are bracing for some bad news given the destruction that we’re seeing.”

Surfside Mayor Charles Buckett

“The problem is the building has literally pancaked. It has gone down. And I mean, there’s just feet in between stories where there were 10 feet,” Surfside Mayor Charles Buckett said in an early morning news conference. “That is, is heartbreaking, because it doesn’t mean to me that we’re going to be successful, as successful as we would want to be to find people alive.”.

He later said: “I was there at two o’clock in the morning, those guys have gone into that building with the potential of collapse and risking their own lives. And they’ve actually found some people in the remaining part of the building, which is astounding. So those guys, those guys deserve all of our respect and credit and anything else we can give them because they’re real heroes, they risked their lives, it’s amazing. We got to be very proud.”

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families in Surfside as we respond to this tragedy in our community. Thank you to @MiamiPD and @CityofMiamiFire for getting to the scene quickly—we sent 10 fire rescue units along with drones and K-9 units to assist with search and rescue,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said.

Sen. Rick Scott

Republican Sen. Rick Scott wrote on Twitter that he spoke with Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky and Police Director Alfredo ‘Freddy’ Ramirez.

“Ann and I are praying for everyone impacted by the terrible tragedy in Surfside and all of our brave first responders working search and rescue,” Scott said.

Sen. Marco Rubio

“Horrible images emerging the partial collapse of a condo building in #Surfside #Florida last night,” Republican Senator Marco Rubio tweeted.“@MiamiDadeFire has one of the best urban search and rescue teams in the world & they have been on the scene for hours searching for victims & survivors.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz

“My heart and hopes are in Surfside as 100s of rescuers from across my community work furiously to search and save residents,” Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz tweeted. “We pray the casualties & loss of life are limited and rescuers remain safe as they aid and reunite families impacted by this horrible tragedy.”

Rep. Frederica Wilson

“My thoughts and prayers are with the survivors and families of the victims of the Miami Beach building collapse,” Democrat Rep. Frederica Wilson said on Twitter. Later, she shared a link to information about Miami-Dade County’s family reunifcation hotline.

Rep. María Elvira Salazar

Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar has posted multiple messages in English and Spanish throughout the day, including information about the family reunification hotline and center.

“This is truly devastating. My prayers are with all of the families & our brave. @MiamiBeachPD & @MiamiDadeFire who are fighting around the clock to save lives,” Salazar tweeted.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez

Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez shared information online about the family reunification center at the Surfside Community Center and the reunfication hotline 305-614-1819.

This article will be updated.