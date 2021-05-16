Miami cop arrested on domestic violence charge; second officer arrested in past week

Miami-Dade Corrections

A City of Miami police officer was arrested and charged Sunday with battery after authorities say he was involved in a domestic violence incident.

Michael J. Bello “has been relieved of duty [with pay] pending Internal Affairs Investigation” after officers responded to a call involving the 27-year-old on Friday, according to Miami Police spokesperson Kiara Delva.

“This arrest illustrates the department’s commitment to enforcing the law without fear or favor and we encourage all victims of domestic violence to call us,” said Police Chief Art Acevedo in a statement released by Delva.

Bello is now the second Miami police officer to be arrested within the last week.

On May 11, officer Ashley Hunter was relieved of duty with pay during an internal affairs investigation — the day after she was apprehended on DUI charges following a traffic crash. She was arrested by Miami-Dade police Tuesday afternoon on charges of DUI and DUI with damage to property or person.

No additional information was available Sunday evening.