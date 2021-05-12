A Miami police officer has been put on paid leave following her arrest on DUI charges

Ashley Hunter has been a Miami police officer for 7 years. Miami-Dade Police Department

A Miami police officer has been relieved of duty with pay during an internal affairs investigation — the day after she was arrested on DUI charges following a traffic crash.

That’s according to a Wednesday afternoon statement from the Miami Police Department regarding seven-year veteran Ashley Hunter. She was arrested by Miami-Dade police Tuesday afternoon on charges of DUI and DUI with damage to property or person.

Online bond information says Hunter posted $2,000 bond.

Homestead and Miami-Dade officers who arrested Hunter near Southwest 224th Street and Old Cutler Road in South Miami-Dade noted that her eyes were “red and bloodshot,” “droopy” and described her speech as “slurred.”