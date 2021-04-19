A man was split in two on Okeechobee Road in Miami-Dade. Do you know who he is?

An artist’s reconstruction of the man struck and killed on Okeechobee Road in Northwest Miami-Dade on Jan. 24. Florida Highway Patrol

A man might’ve taken his own life on Okeechobee Road in Northwest Miami-Dade in January, but also might’ve given up his identity in the process.

Florida Highway Patrol want the public’s help in restoring the latter.

On Monday, FHP released a postmortem artist’s reconstruction from the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office of the Black man, who is around five-eight and 145 pounds. He was wearing a North Face black fleece jacket, a blue hat with “Florida” on it, blue shorts; a large, black T-shirt of a high school lacrosse team and a green Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run T-shirt.

Anyone who might know who this man was can contact traffic homicide investigator Brittney McLaurin, 305-545-2460 or brittm@miamidade.gov.

The crash report says a witness saw the unidentified man jumped in front of a 2019 Ford Mustang around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at about 17015 Okeechobee Road, U.S. 27. The Mustang driver had just made a U-turn to the southbound lanes.

As described in the report, the 18-year-old Mustang driver hit the man with the car’s front bumper, “causing his lower portion to sever and come to final rest on the right shoulder. “

If you need help, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 800-273-8255.