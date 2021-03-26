Miami Heat to play in FTX Arena after county approves $135M deal with crypto exchange

The airplane silhouette will be removed once Miam-Dade finds a new naming-rights sponsor for the county-owned arena where the Miami Heat play in downtown Miami. The FTX cryptocurrency exchange has a tentative deal to spend $135 million over 19 years in the deal, and Miami-Dade would spend the dollars on prosperity and anti-violence grants and programs across the county. AP

The Miami Heat’s home court will become the FTX Arena under a $135 million deal Miami-Dade commissioners approved on Friday, clearing the way for the obscure cryptocurrency exchange to take the place of American Airlines as a leading sponsor in Florida sports.

Approval of the 19-year deal for naming rights at the county-owned arena will bring the venue’s first name change since it opened in 1999 with a New Year’s Eve Gloria Estefan concert. The iconic silhouette of an airplane on the “AA Arena’s” roof is set to be replaced with the FTX logo, unprecedented exposure for a company with a Hong Kong-based exchange for buying and selling Bitcoin and other digital currencies.

Launched just two years ago, FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried — a 29-year-old MIT graduate known as one of the world’s wealthiest “blockchain billionaires” secured the Miami deal for FTX’s U.S.-based exchange, FTX US, which only launched in 2020.

An FTX lawyer submitted an affidavit to the county last week promising the companies behind the naming-rights agreement, West Realm Shires and FTX trading, don’t have any owners or contracts to any political leaders or agencies of China. In remarks Friday, lawyer Daniel Friedberg said Bankman-Fried is a U.S. citizen and his minority partners are foreign residents and live in China.

The agreement passed on an 10 to 1 vote. Commissioner René Garcia voted against the proposal, noting the legislation was only made public Thursday evening. “I want to show a united front. I really do,” he said. “But the way this was brought to the county commission was wrong.”

Commissioners Joe Martinez and Javier Souto did not attend the special meeting called this week to approve the agreement.

The deal replaces the Heat’s agreement with American, which cost the airline $2 million a year and expired at the end of 2019. While the Heat negotiated that deal in the 1990s, Miami-Dade exercised its option to take over naming rights in 2018 in exchange for guaranteeing the team a $2 million yearly payment starting in 2020.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava won approval Friday to spend the county’s $90 million share of the deal on an undefined effort to reduce gun violence and improve incomes across the county, with nearly a third of the money distributed to the 13 commissioners for grants within their districts. She said the money would help

“Over the life time of this partnership we will be able to invest in programs and solutions that will keep all of our communities safe,” she said.

The allocation of 30% of the naming-rights revenue to commission districts became a dividing line among the board members.

Some objected to steering a portion of the money away from the countywide budget in favor letting commissioners allocate the dollars in their districts. Board approval is still required for the allocations, but objections are all but unheard of when it comes to district allocations.

“We’re starting to create 13 mini governments,” Commissioner Eileen Higgins said. “I’d much rather have a comprehensive plan for reducing gun violence.” She later secured an amendment returning her district’s portion, an average of $363,000 a year, back to the administration for inclusion in the countywide plan. Higgins represents District 5, which covers South Beach, Little Havana and other portions of Miami.

A happy day for Black commissioners

The most passionate arguments for the proposal came from the four commissioners who are also Black men. The most senior of them, Jean Monestime, said the vote to dedicate $90 million over 19 years to combat gun violence was his “best day” after 10 years on the commission.

“Maybe the prayers of many crying mothers have finally reached God’s ears,” he said, rising from his chair, a rare move in a chambers where commissioners address each other from their seats. “At least we are doing our jobs.”

Keon Hardemon, the legislation sponsor who negotiated the spending plan with Levine Cava, closed the debate by recalling how he hugged Monestime after his speech.

“That grown man cried in my arms,” Hardemon said. “What does that tell you?”

Miami-Dade must pay the Heat $2 million a year from the agreement. The marketing firm Miami-Dade hired to find a naming-rights sponsor, Cleveland’s Superlative Group, receives a $5 million commission in the deal.

By dedicating the naming-rights revenue to new expenditures, the county’s hotel-tax budget will be under more strain. Hotel taxes cover the county’s various sports-facility expenses, including about $7 million a year for the Heat arena. That includes the $2 million Miami-Dade began owing the team in 2020 for guaranteed naming rights payments.

The budget, more than $100 million a year before the pandemic, funds museums, cultural institutions, and theaters. Revenues are down about 50%, and Miami-Dade plans to use a chunk of its more than $500 million in federal COVID relief dollars to plug the budget holes, Levine Cava said.

Expenditures from the new naming-rights revenue would fall under the categories of preventing gun violence and promoting prosperity.

Annual spending plans from the mayor

Levine Cava would submit a plan each year for spending 70% of the money countywide, taking into account districts where gunfire is the worst. The remaining 30% would be allocated by the commissioners, in the same way they spend existing district funds outside of the county budget process.

Levine Cava said the plan was to put the FTX brand on the arena for the 2020-21 NBA season, which ends this summer. FTX can still pull out of the deal if the NBA declines permission to put the company’s logo on the Heat court, and the county would still receive $2.5 million.

The deal drew concerns on the dais and beyond about Miami-Dade lashing the county’s most famous building with a cryptocurrency exchange.

Barry White, who lives in the Kendall area, was the lone member of the public to speak at the meeting a the Stephen P. Clark Center, and read from a news article noting cryptocurrencies are used by some to evade regulations and money-laundering laws.

“Do we really want to support such a nefarious business?” he asked commissioners.

Jimmy Morales, the county’s chief operations officer, acknowledged Miam-Dade’s deal is with a start-up company formed in 2019 that’s reliant on a new financial sector.

“We of course recognize there is risk in this deal, particularly with a relatively new company in a relatively new industry,” he said. Morales noted the deal is front-loaded so that FTX pays $14 million in 2021, then an average of $7 million a year through 2040. Deducting the Heat’s share and Superlative’s costs, Miami-Dade would have about $4.7 milllion to spend during an average year.

“By the way,” Morales told commissioners, “the payments to the county will be in U.S. currency, not in Bitcoin.”