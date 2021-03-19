Miami-Haitian honors her heritage by sharing music, stories with pupils in filmed event

When school field trips were canceled due to the pandemic, Inez Barlatier and her family band, and other artists with the Miami-Dade Arts Education Collective, created virtual events for elementary-age students. Teachers can show Barlatier’s “Ayiti — Stories and Songs from Haiti” to their students during Haitian History Month in May. Photo courtesy of Adrienne Arsht Center/Photo by WorldRedEye

Miami musician Inez Barlatier said she had plenty of exposure to Latin and African-American culture growing up in Miami, but she was never exposed to Ayisyen culture in school.

Now, through her involvement in the diverse Miami-Dade Arts Education Collective, she can bring her stories about the Haitian community to all children.

Barlatier and the group’s other artists stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide virtual programming when school field trips were canceled.

The filmed performance “Ayiti — Stories and Songs from Haiti” will be available for teachers to show in their classes in honor of Haitian Heritage Month throughout May. It is just one of the Collective’s events for elementary-age students.

“We hope that students and teachers will learn new things about Ayiti (Haiti) that they wouldn’t normally hear, read or see in the media,” Barlatier said. “I would also like for Ayisyen (Haitian) students to learn more about their history to strengthen their identity and pride.”

The performance is a celebration of the vibrancy and significance of the Miami-Haitian community’s art, folklore and culture.

It is also one of gratitude.

“This opportunity and privilege weighs heavy on all of us,” Barlatier said.

“We take pride in this show because it is our history told from our perspective, not a spectator. It is not often that our voices are lifted. This is why the show has so much history within the music. Most people will hear things about Ayiti that they probably would have never known.

“Most of the time, I am the first black female musician students have seen in their life. Children need to see it to believe that they too can do it. The performing arts creates paradigm shifts in the minds of our future leaders,” Barlatier said.

Included in the Miami-Dade Arts Education Collective are the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, Miami Theater Center, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs’ Culture Shock Miami program, and South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center.

In addition to Barlatier’s performance, the lineup of free virtual performances for the school year have included Kev Marcus of Black Violin in a question-and-answer session; “A Kid’s Play About Racism”; “Tuning 15 on the Road to Freedom,” a play about the Voting Rights March of 1965; “Emil and the Detectives” and “Hip Hop Nutcracker.”

Upcoming in April is a performance by Ballet Hispánico that is a celebration of Latin-American dance and music.

“Exposure to the performing arts is extremely important to students because it opens their minds to new ideas, cultures, beliefs, art forms and most importantly, their interests. We as people need the following generations to be more accepting of others. We need them to be people over profit focused. We need to instill the confidence they need to in fact change the world,” Barlatier said.

“Representation matters for the psyche and students are affected by whether or not they see people who look like them in the spotlight.”

For more on the Collective, email education@arshtcenter.org. The organizations hope to continue providing online arts performances even when our community returns to a healthier new normal.

R&B supper club features Eric Benét

Miami’s Historic Hampton House has hosted illustrious guest artists for decades.

Now is a chance to step into that venue and celebrate Black history at an open-air supper club event March 27. Internationally acclaimed R&B/Neo Soul four-time, and Grammy Award nominated celebrity artist Eric Benét will perform.

Two seatings, with prix-fixe dinner, are at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. A ticket in orchestra seating is $125, and a ticket in rear and balcony seating is $85. With a focus on pandemic pod seating, ticket purchases are available only for groups of two, four, or six guests.

“The March 27th concert debut featuring Eric Benét will serve to the many as a reminder of what the Historic Hampton House once was, the ‘Social Center for the South,’” said Jacqui Colyer, board president. Tickets are at www.FromBeBop2HipHop.com

Eric Benet will perform at Miami’s Historic Hampton House on March 27. Larry French Getty Images for SiriusXM

Artists wanted for Art & Soul

Established and emerging artists can apply to be considered for the 7th Annual Art & Soul visual exhibit organized by the Business for the Arts of Broward. Selected works will be featured as part of a virtual exhibit on BFA’s website, www.bfabroward.org throughout May.

Works can be 2D or 3D and must be original in concept, design and execution. Artists in photography, painting, drawing, printmaking, paper art, fiber art, wood, clay metal, glass, mixed media and more can submit their creations.

The deadline is April 1 by 5 p.m. Artists will be notified of results April 15. Send email to Robyn Vegas at rvegas@bfabroward.org or visit bfabroward.org/programs/art-and-soul/art-soul-call-to-artists-2/

Young writers can enter contest

Eighth-grade students can join now in a writing contest that is hosted each year by the Junior Orange Bowl in partnership with the South Florida Writers Association.

Winning students will receive: first place, $750; second place, $500; and third place, $250. The winning teachers will receive: first place, $350; second place, $250; and third place, $150. Winning essays will be published in the Author’s Voice.

The theme for 33rd annual contest is “How Has Nature Helped Me in This Time of Pandemic?” Books & Books and Coral Gables Museum are sponsors of the event, and the Coral Gables Community Foundation provided a Community Grant.

Submissions must be received online or postmarked by April 16. Contact creativewriting@jrorangebowl.org or call 305-662-1210.

Write to ChristinaMMayo@gmail.com with news for this column.