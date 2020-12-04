Arts groups to showcase their work to Miami-Dade Schools students, teachers

Kev Marcus, left, and Wil Baptiste, known as the Black Violin, will be among the groups that will hold free virtual performances for students and teachers in Miami-Dade Schools through the newly formed Miami-Dade Arts Education Collective.

Several Miami-Dade organizations recently partnered to form the Miami-Dade Arts Education Collective to provide arts education to local students in grades K-12. The Collective’s mission is to provide diverse and high-quality arts programming to students throughout the 2020-21 school year.

Partnering organizations include the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Miami Theater Center, Culture Shock Miami, and the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center. Together, these organizations will host virtual arts performances free for teachers and students, now through May 2021.

Upcoming performances include:

▪ A Kids Play About Racism, now through May 2021

▪ Hip Hop Nutcracker, Dec 7-18, 202.0

▪ Air Play, Jan. 4-15, 2021

▪ Black Violin, Jan. 19 – Feb. 26, 2021

▪ Emil and the Detectives, March 1-12, 2021

▪ Ballet Hispánico, April 12-23, 2021

▪ Inez Barlatier – Ayiti – Stories and Songs from Haiti, May 1-31, 2021

For information, send an email to education@arshtcenter.org.

Palmer Trinity student honored

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) recently selected Victoria Cordero, a student at Palmer Trinity School, as a candidate for its 2021 Students of the Year campaign.

Starting Feb. 5, 2021, this national campaign will challenge select student leaders, like Victoria, to raise funds and awareness for the fight against blood cancers. The campaign will end on March 26, 2021, with a grand finale celebration.

All funds will support the LLS mission, which is to find a cure for leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, and myeloma and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.

“This a truly an elite group. We can count ourselves lucky to have Victoria Cordero as part of this campaign to represent Palmer Trinity High School,” said Deann Hazey, executive director of the society’s South Florida region.

School Board member helps families for Thanksgiving

Miami-Dade County School Board Member Luisa Santos held a Thanksgiving event for the families of District 9

The Greater Miami-Miami Beach Police Foundation and the FBI Citizens Alumni Academy’s Miami Chapter sponsored the event, along with support from Share Your Heart and The Education Fund.

Santos joined administrators, teachers and Miami-Dade Public Schools police at Campbell Drive K-8 Center and Pine Villa Elementary School to distribute food and care packages to families in need. Families received Thanksgiving meals complete with turkeys, sides and pantry staples, as well as care packages with household items, face masks, books, crafts, and school supplies. Participating organizations donated all food and pantry items.

“So many families are dealing with hardships brought on by the pandemic. It is now more important than ever to give back to our community and to remind them they are not alone,” said Santos.

Surrounded by members of her family, newly elected member of the Miami-Dade School Board Luisa Santos is sworn in on November 17, 2020. Jose A Iglesias jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Museum helps teach students about HIV/AIDS

The Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) recently partnered with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) to provide middle and high school students with Wise Bodies, a 12-video series and guide that provides information on awareness, prevention, and stigmas related to HIV/AIDS. Initially, the series was taught on-site to students but moved to a virtual platform in response to COVID-19.

“Through Wise Bodies, MODS connects students with HIV/AIDS experts and compelling STEM demonstrations to uncover the science behind infectious diseases, empowering students to advance their personal wellness status and debunking stigmas surrounding HIV and AIDS,” said Joseph Cox, president, and CEO of MODS. “The curriculum is free from judgment, full of hope and encouragement, and aims to leave no question unanswered for students.”

For information, visit https://mods.org/wisebodies/