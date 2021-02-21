Miami-Dade County

One person dead, ramp from Interstate 95 into Golden Glades closed after crash, FHP says

Drivers on northbound Interstate 95 need to find another way into the Golden Glades Interchange during the investigation and cleanup of a Sunday morning crash that killed one man.

One easy option is getting off at Northwest 151st Street, turning left, then turning right onto Northwest Seventh Avenue and taking that into the Golden Glades to pick up the Palmetto Expressway west and Florida Turnpike.

FHP said around 10:15 a.m. a gold Chevrolet pickup truck took the exit ramp, lost control and smashed into a pillar off the left side of the road.

