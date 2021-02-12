‘Illegal and dangerous.’ Watch a man jump into Bass Pro Shops’ fish tank at Dolphin Mall

Bass Pro Shops McClatchy file photo

Another day, another prankster jumping into the giant fish tank at Bass Pro Shops.

The latest stunt, at Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater, was caught on camera and posted on Only in Dade’s Instagram Thursday. In the quick clip, you can see a man scrambling to make his way up the fake coral structure, cannonball into the tank, then quickly jump out. Water splashes everywhere as onlookers step away.

This is hardly the first time a “Jackass” wannabe has jumped into the outdoor equipment center’s aquarium as part of an Internet joke called the “Bass Pro Challenge,” which has been going on for the last few years for clicks, subscriptions and engagement.

More recently, in May, a Florida man was caught leaping into a fish tank at a Bass Pro Shops store at a Fort Myers mall.

The suspect, Daniel Armendariz, was charged June 1 with trespassing, a second-degree misdemeanor.

At the time, the company released a statement saying, “This incident is illegal, dangerous and highly discouraged. We work with law enforcement to investigate all individuals who personally attempt or are involved with such activities.”

The Miami Herald reached out to the company Friday morning for a statement on the latest occurrence but did not immediately hear back. The latest stunt man’s identity is unclear, as is if any police action will be taken.

Every Bass Pro Shops retail location contains an aquarium full of trophy fish native to the area, the company says on its website. Other stores are in the Islamorada in the Keys and in Dania Beach.