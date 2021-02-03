Swimming advisory issued for South Beach after samples show high levels of bacteria

The Florida Department of Health issued a swim advisory Feb. 3. for the South Pointe Drive beach area in South Beach . cjuste@miamiherald.com

If the recent cold weather hasn’t kept you out of the water, this swimming advisory may.

On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health issued a warning for people to stay out of the water in the South Pointe Drive beach area in South Beach.

Two consecutive water samples showed high levels of enterococci, which could indicate that there’s fecal matter in the water.

Swimming in the water could “pose an increased risk of illness, particularly for susceptible individuals,” the health department said.

The beach is one of 16 that the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County monitors for water quality. The samples are then tested for enteric bacteria enterococci, which is found in the intestinal track of humans and animals.

Though it’s not clear what is causing the high levels in South Beach, it could be caused by storm-water runoff, wildlife, pets and human sewage, according to the health department.

Last month, the beach at 53rd Street was under an advisory after water samples showed high bacteria levels.

It takes two clean samples for the advisory to be lifted.