‘Suspicious package’ found at Miami airport office, and police are investigating

Miami-Dade police investigating a package found at an air cargo center at Miami International Airport on Jan. 26, 2021.

Miami-Dade police responded to a call concerning a suspicious package left inside a cargo area at Miami International Airport on Tuesday afternoon

MIA spokesman Greg Chin confirmed that police received a call around 1 p.m. concerning a package found at an air cargo center at 361 NW 66th Ave.

The incident is not affecting flights or activity at terminals at MIA, Chin said in an email. “These are just office buildings.”

Miami-Dade police spokesman Kristopher Welch said the package has been found, is “isolated,” and that officers, along with the department’s bomb squad, remain on the scene and are investigating.

Welch declined to release more details.

This story will be updated.