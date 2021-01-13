A suspicious package has closed the Venetian Causeway between Miami and Miami Beach

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

The entire Venetian Causeway was closed Wednesday afternoon and Miami police say it’ll be closed into the night for the investigation of a suspicious package.

Miami police were alerted to a suspicious item in a car parked in the garage of The Venetia, 555 NE 15th St., the first building west of the Venetian Causeway, which connects downtown Miami and the South Beach area of Miami Beach.

Area streets were closed while robots with cameras were used to examine the situation, but no one had been evacuated from the building as of 5:50 p.m. The restaurant at the top of the building, Mike’s at the Venetia, is currently on lockdown, as are all the residents, a bartender who answered the phone told the Miami Herald.

“This is going to take a few more hours,” Miami police Commander Freddie Cruz said in a Tweet at 5:42 p.m. “We ask everyone to have patience and seek alternate routes. We are not letting anyone in or out of this area.”

Please be patient and avoid the area of North Bayshore Dr and 15st. Also the Venetian causeway remains closed pic.twitter.com/euIovMRlu5 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 13, 2021

Tuesday, security at the neighboring Marriott hotel told police they were concerned about the contents of a customer’s bag. The relationship of the two incidents, if there is any, was unclear.

Earlier in the day, Miami-Dade police closed a section of Miami International Airport for about an hour when alerted to a suspicious person. The plane and the man’s luggage were checked before the area was reopened around 3:30 p.m.