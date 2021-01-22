Miami-Dade commissioners handed 1,300 vaccine slots to fill by county hospital

With demand sky-high for COVID-19 vaccines, Miami-Dade commissioners on Friday were handed a coveted batch of appointments to fill as they see fit.

The head of Jackson Health, the county hospital that commissioners help oversee, announced the distribution plan, saying each commissioner’s chief of staff would receive a form with 100 vaccine slots to fill. Jackson CEO Carlos Migoya said appointments must go to people 65 or over who can prove they live in Florida.

“You’ll have a spreadsheet in which you’ll be able to provide us the names and numbers of the people” who get the appointments, Migoya said during a meeting with commissioners. He described the plan as a way to reach residents who haven’t been able to get appointments through the largely online process that’s already underway.

“It may not be enough,” Migoya said of 1,300 appointments reserved for the 13-seat commission, which has control over some county funding for the hospital. “Or it may be too much. We’re going to try it. If this works, we’ll do it again. Obviously subject to getting more vaccine.”

Bal Harbour’s mayor weighs in. https://t.co/nEkXt65AaK — Aaron Leibowitz (@aaron_leib) January 22, 2021

The announcement brought push back from some commissioners.

“This worries me,” Commissioner Eileen Higgins said. Higgins, who represents Little Havana and parts of Miami Beach, said she questioned why commissioners should be put in charge of deciding who gets access to limited supplies of vaccines. “It worries me now there’s another 13 phone numbers and addresses people have in order to access vaccines. People are confused enough.”

Others said the plan made sense, given the apparent racial and income gaps when it comes to neighborhoods that are lagging in vaccination rates. Commissioner Jean Monestime, whose district includes North Miami, said his office is a frequent source of calls from people who are falling through the cracks of government services.

“To many people in the community, we are the ones they access,” he said. “It’s our offices they know.”

After some public criticism unfolded during the online meeting — Bal Harbour Mayor Gabriel Groisman called it a “bad idea” on Twitter, saying there are “plenty of non-profits” that could fill the appointments — the commission’s chairman said he would decline the appointments.

“I appreciate you doing this,” said Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz, whose district includes the Doral area. “Other people, unfortunately, will look at this and [say] we’re trying to make it political... You can hold off on my 100 and use them as needed for the people coming in. That’s just me.”

Higgins’ office also said she would be declining the vaccination slots.

Commissioner Rebeca Sosa called it a no-win situation. “If we say no, our constituents will get mad. If we say yes, everybody is going to get mad and say, ‘You’re trying to take advantage of this situation to benefit your friends,’ ” Sosa said, also declining the appointment slots. “The more we do, the more criticized we are.”