Need a COVID test? Four South Florida malls will soon be an option

Four South Florida malls will soon join the growing list of places people can get tested for COVID-19.

Coral Square, Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace, Town Center at Boca Raton and Miami International Mall, all Simon properties, will soon get QuestCap COVID-19 testing labs in their parking lot. The results of the test are given within 24 hours.

The announcement comes as the U.S. continues to grapple with the deadly disease, with the death toll in the country topping 400,000 on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Florida reported 9,816 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s known total to 1,589,097. The state also reported 162 resident deaths, bringing the state’s resident death toll to 24,436.

The kiosks will open at the Town Center, Coral Square and Miami International on Saturday. There is no date yet for the Keys mall testing site. While hours vary from site to site, most will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Each lab will be able to administer up to 150 tests per day. Tests will range in price from $59 to $179, depending on the type of test. A person can choose the rapid antibodies blood test, a rapid antigen test and the PCR nasal swab.

Appointments and payments will be handled through an online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com. The Simon property sites are not yet listed, but will be on the website when the sites open, a spokeswoman said.

For general information, call 725-465-1910.