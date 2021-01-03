Multiple people shot at North-Miami Dade park, police say

Multiple people were shot at a North Miami-Dade park Sunday night near Northwest 105th Street and Northwest 25th Avenue, according to Miami-Dade Police.
The conditions of the victims are still unknown and it is unclear if there were any fatalities. Police said the incident is still under investigation and that no other details were immediately available.
#MDPD PIO is responding to a scene of a shooting with multiple victims in the area of 10525 NW 25 Avenue. Estimated time of arrival of 45 minutes. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/Ftc9b34H6t
Monique O. Madan covers immigration and enterprise; she previously covered breaking news and local government. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Boston Herald and The Dallas Morning News. She is currently a Reveal Fellow at the Center for Investigative Reporting. She graduated from Miami Dade College and Emerson College in Boston. A note to tipsters: If you want to send Monique confidential information, her email and mailbox are open. The address is 3511 NW 91st Ave, Doral, FL 33172. You can also direct message her on social media and she’ll provide encrypted Signal details.
When Miami police detectives said they had no leads or updates on his case, Lisa Wong-Paul said she took to Instagram and Facebook in hopes that others may be able to help find Yu Cheung Wong, a Miami resident who uses a cane and suffers from memory loss,
Comments