Multiple people shot at North-Miami Dade park, police say

Multiple people were shot at a North Miami-Dade park Sunday night near Northwest 105th Street and Northwest 25th Avenue, according to Miami-Dade Police.

The conditions of the victims are still unknown and it is unclear if there were any fatalities. Police said the incident is still under investigation and that no other details were immediately available.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Monique O. Madan
