Will Key West have a 10 p.m. curfew on New Year’s Eve? And will the red shoe drop?

The giant red shoe with the drag queen inside will still drop on New Year’s Eve in Key West. But it won’t happen on Duval Street, which typically attracts tens of thousands of people for holiday festivities.

Key West leaders canceled all special events — including several popular “drops” on New Year’s Eve — on city property this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They’re also considering a 10 p.m. curfew for New Year’s Eve. But no decisions had been made as of Friday.

“I can’t describe it any other way than a major super-spreader event,” Key West Mayor Teri Johnston said. “We know we can’t cancel New Year’s Eve.”

Johnston envisioned shutting down businesses at 10 p.m. and having police clear the streets. But the commission hasn’t detailed what exactly a curfew would mean.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

They have to do something, the mayor said.

“We’re talking about inviting 50,000 people into town during a global pandemic,” Johnston said. “Even if they have to go to their hotel at 10 o’clock we’re going to make some money. What we have to do is keep them alive and healthy”

The commission may call for a special meeting to be held next week to decide how New Year’s Eve will look.

“We’re chasing the goose at this point,” said Commissioner Clayton Lopez, who added that vacation rentals and hotels are already booked.

A 1 a.m. curfew was also floated. Some business owners said a 10 p.m. curfew would hurt workers.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“Closing a restaurant at 10 p.m. will be devastating for the business community,” said Suzanne Moore, the incoming president of the Greater Key West Chamber of Commerce.

“We hope for the 1 a.m.,” said Lynne Hernandez, the South Florida regional director of Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association. “Right now, Key West would be the only city that is considering moving your curfew down to 10 p.m. for New Year’s Eve”

Police said 1 a.m. won’t work for them.

“Trying to push everybody off Duval Street at midnight,” Police Chief Sean Brandenburg said. “I don’t think we can do that. Not on New Year’s Eve.”

New Year’s drops, like a conch shell at Sloppy Joe’s bar and a “pirate wench” at Schooner Wharf, are canceled, city staff said.

“For the first time in 28 years, Sloppy Joe’s will not drop the conch shell to ring in the new year,” the bar posted on its website.

In case you missed all the fun we had in #KeyWest on New Year's Eve, you can watch it here: Posted by Sloppy Joe's Bar Key West on Thursday, January 3, 2019

Gary “Sushi” Marion, though, will be in that same red shoe when it drops. But this year it will happen in the back of the Bourbon Street Pub, which has hosted the famous shoe drop televised on CNN for 23 years, said bar owner Joe Schroeder..

The back of Bourbon is an outdoor space and people can buy tickets and sit at tables for the shoe drop, Schroeder said.

“It’s just moved into a more controlled environment,” Schroeder said Friday. “We’ll make sure they’re seated at tables and watching it more like a show instead of standing in the street.”

And what if there’s a curfew before midnight?

“We’ll just do it earlier,” Schroeder said. “There’s New Year’s Eve somewhere in the world at 9 p.m.”