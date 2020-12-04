Miami Herald Logo
15-year-old boy dies four days after being wounded in Brownsville shooting, police say 

One of three teenagers shot while standing on a Brownsville street four days ago has died, police said.

On Friday, Miami-Dade police said Wrollan Foulkes, 15, had died four days after being shot. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Northwest 51st Street.

Foulkes, another 15-year-old and a 14-year-old were sent to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center after an unknown person walked up to the three and opened fire, investigators said.

One of the teens was struck in the head and the other two were shot in the abdomen, according to a law enforcement source.

Police have not released the identity of the other wounded teens or information on the shooter.

Devoun Cetoute
