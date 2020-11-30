Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Three shot in Brownsville. Sources say they’re teens and now in critical condition

Miami-Dade police are investigating a report that three people had been shot in Brownsville Monday night, police said.

According to law enforcement sources, the three victims were teenagers and all of them are in critical condition. Two of the injured are 14 and one is 15.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Northwest 51st Street. Police were alerted to the shooting by the ShotSpotter technology.

One of the teens was shot in the head and the other two were shot in the abdomen, a source said.

Police believe someone may have walked up to the trio and tried to execute them.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Late Monday night the scene was hectic, with streets closed and detectives searching for forensic clues.

No other information was immediately available.

Profile Image of Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service