Miami-Dade’s new mayor loses budget director, taps police veteran for public safety post

Jennifer Moon, Miami-Dade’s budget director for nearly 20 years, resigned her post Friday to become a senior adviser to the County Commission, creating a high-profile defection as Mayor Daniella Levine Cava assembles her new administration.

The new mayor on Friday announced two senior posts for her leadership team. Ed Marquez, who oversaw finance under then-Mayor Carlos Gimenez, will remain in that role as chief financial officer. J.D. Patterson, police director under Gimenez until 2016, is returning as a civilian to oversee police, fire, jails and the medical examiner’s office as Levine Cava’s chief public safety officer.

While the role of CFO isn’t new, Marquez will lose his current title of deputy mayor. Levine Cava is eliminating those positions in favor of the “chief” model, with her deputies overseeing various arms of county government.

Patterson is replacing Maurice Kemp, the former Miami fire chief who served as deputy mayor under Gimenez and supervised public safety and social services. Kemp said he was leaving county government after the elections.

“With Director Patterson in the role of chief public safety officer, Miami-Dade will continue building a model of public safety that includes policing, prevention, first responders, and attention to the communities that need it most,” Levine Cava said in a statement.

Moon had served as a deputy mayor under Gimenez, overseeing transportation, public works, animal services and elections, while also holding the title of budget director. Levine Cava said she did not want her deputies to perform double duty as department heads. She demoted Moon back down to budget director after taking office.

The two had clashed when Levine Cava was a commissioner running for mayor and criticized the proposed Gimenez 2021 budget. Moon was caught on a live microphone during a virtual budget meeting in September telling people around her she would be saying “F--k you” under her mask just as Levine Cava began speaking.

Moon apologized and said the remarks weren’t aimed at the commissioner. Levine Cava said she believed her, though campaign workers often wore their own masks with versions of Moon’s remarks emblazoned on them.

Less than 72 hours after Levine Cava took office, Moon had an exit plan. At Thursday’s commission meeting, the incoming and outgoing chairs of the board announced the creation of a new post of policy and budget adviser and offered the job to Moon. On Friday, Moon accepted and submitted her resignation to Levine Cava, effective Dec. 7.

“I have not made this decision looking backward in any way,” wrote Moon, the budget director since 2003. “I love this community and believe that I will be able to continue to make a positive impact, using my experience to do something different. I am looking forward to working with you and your staff in the coming years to meet the needs of all of our neighbors in Miami-Dade County.”

In a statement, Levine Cava, who joined the commission 2014, thanked Moon.

“I’m grateful to Director Moon for all her years of outstanding service as budget director, and I know she’ll do great things in her new role as she continues to serve our community,” she said. “I look forward to welcoming a new leader to this role who will work alongside me to put our budget priorities into action and ensure we weather the tough times.”