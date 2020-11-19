Miami-Dade commission says no to election for board seat, tries to poach budget chief

Jose “Pepe” Diaz won the election Thursday to lead the Miami-Dade commission and helped the new board flex its muscles by voting to use appointment powers to fill a vacant seat and by announcing a surprise plan to poach the county’s budget director from newly installed Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Shortly after a unanimous election as board chairman, Diaz prevailed in a debate on how to fill the District 8 seat Levine Cava had to give up to run for mayor. Her May resignation took effect Monday, and a divided commission voted to reject a special election that could cost more than $1 million in favor of the remaining 12 board members appointing someone next month.

A District 8 election too costly?

“Nobody wants to see another election for a while,” said Diaz, an 18-year commissioner elected to his final term in 2018 for the county’s District 12 seat, representing the Doral area. He argued against spending more money on an election shortly after the resources and energy expended for the general election that had Miami-Dade voting for president, along with mayor and commission seats.

Commissioners pushing for a special election called it an insult to residents of the South Miami-Dade district to substitute the board’s preference over voters’ for who will represent the area until 2022.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“No price — even $1.2 million in a pandemic time — is too great for democracy,” said Commissioner Sally Heyman.

The motion to hold a Jan. 26 election for the District 8 seat failed on a 7-5 vote. Joining Diaz on the no side were Jean Monestime, Rebeca Sosa and four of the five newly elected commissioners: Oliver Gilbert, Keon Hardemon, Kionne McGhee and Raquel Regalado. The fifth new commissioner, René Garcia, voted with Heyman to call the election, along with Eileen Higgins, Joe Martinez and Javier Souto.

Garcia opened his comments with a jab at Levine Cava, who could have given up her seat during the campaign and allowed Miami-Dade to call a special election to coincide with the countywide August primary.

“Why are we in this situation right now?” asked Garcia, who was endorsed by the term-limited commissioner who ran against Levine Cava, Esteban “Steve” Bovo Jr. “A decision was made by the officeholder to not vacate the seat until [after] the election.”

Levine Cava: No position on my replacement

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Levine Cava didn’t take a position on the District 8 decision. An ally is one of the leading contenders for appointment: fellow Democrat Danielle Cohen Higgins, a lawyer whose campaign manager, Christian Ulvert, also ran Levine Cava’s successful mayoral run. She’s one of four people who filed for the District 8 seat in anticipation of a special election, though they’re officially registered to run in 2022.

The other candidates are neighborhood activist Alicia Arellano; John DuBois, the vice mayor of Palmetto Bay; and counselor Leonarda Duran Buike. Rebeca Sosa, the acting chairwoman of the commission until Diaz takes office in January, said the appointment should come from one of the filed candidates. However, commissioners are free to appoint someone else.

The appointment could decide the partisan balance of the officially nonpartisan board, currently split between Democrats and Republicans. With Levine Cava on the board, Democrats had seven members and Republicans five. New Republican commissioner Raquel Regalado replaced Xavier Suarez, an independent.

Commission wants to poach budget director Jennifer Moon

Commissioners met for the first time with the new members, and with Levine Cava’s debut in the mayor’s chair after swearing-in ceremonies Tuesday.

The meeting also brought a surprise for the new administration when Diaz announced a plan to create a new budget post for the board and Sosa quickly suggested offering it to Jennifer Moon, the county’s veteran budget director.

The move sets up a significant shift in budgetary heft from the executive to the legislative side of county government, with Moon the go-to expert on county spending and revenue for more than a decade.

She was demoted from deputy mayor by Levine Cava but assigned to continue overseeing the budget office as Miami-Dade faces the financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sosa made the offer when Levine Cava was outside of the chambers. The mayor reappeared during the discussion but didn’t speak. Called to the microphone, Moon sounded pleased with the invitation but did not commit.

“You come with the connections to the mayor’s office, so the mayor’s office and our offices can work in conjunction together,” Sosa said. Gilbert described the move as trying to win over Moon’s affections. “I just got a vision of when I was in fifth grade, will you be my girlfriend? Check yes or no,” he said.

The new administration was expected to bring staffing changes, but Moon generated extra speculation after an incident at a fall budget hearing involving Levine Cava.

Levine Cava was the board’s top critic of the 2021 budget that then-Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Moon submitted, and was the apparent target of a hot-mic moment during the Sept 17 hearing. When Levine Cava began her critical speech on the budget Sept. 17, the Zoom camera shifted to a masked Moon in a conference room telling people around her: “Behind my mask, I’m saying ‘F--- you.’”

Moon apologized and said she wasn’t talking about Levine Cava, and the then-commissioner said she believed her. But Levine Cava’s campaign manager said “he hoped something more than apology comes of it” and campaign staffers began wearing masks that said: “Under my mask, I’m saying... DLC!”

After Sosa’s offer, Moon came to the microphone and left her options open.

“I’m a little embarrassed,” she said. “I really appreciate what you all are saying. I really need to talk to my husband and my family. Do I have to say yes right now?”

Levine Cava confirmed Thursday she had demoted Moon, from deputy mayor overseeing transit and elections as well as budget, down to her prior role as budget director. Moon was a central player in Gimenez’s COVID response, overseeing emergency rules put in place for businesses, residents and local governments.

The two met after the commission meeting in Levine Cava’s new 29th-floor offices, where Moon also worked under Gimenez.

“She got an offer. So now she has choices,” Levine Cava said. “I’ve talked to her about where she could make the biggest impact in the county. Obviously she has tremendous expertise. I think she can take that expertise and help us as we get through this budget downturn.”

A Moon hire would give Diaz a high-profile staff member as the commission navigates dealing with a new mayor. As chairman, he has authority over which pieces of legislation land on the agenda, and which board members receive plum committee assignments. He chose Gilbert as his vice chairman.

Oliver Gilbert is the commission’s new vice chairman

Diaz has been raising money in 2020 from county vendors, developers and lobbyists, and using the donations to make contributions to election efforts for several of the new commissioners. Campaign reports show Diaz’s political committee, We the People, gave about $275,000 to election efforts for seven commissioners now on the board. That included about $80,000 each to committees backing Hardemon and McGhee, and $70,000 to a committee supporting Regalado.

Diaz was the only nominee for the two-year chairmanship. His election caps a comeback from a 2015 arrest on drunken-driving charges in Key West, when the commissioner was filmed telling a Key West police officer “My career is ended.” But he was acquitted of the charge and easily reelected in 2018, and now has two more years before term limits require the former Sweetwater mayor to leave the commission.

“I know it won’t be easy moving forward. I know there will be a lot of obstacles in the way,” Diaz said after his election Thursday. “Thank you for the confidence you have given me. It is a great honor.”