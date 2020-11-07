Miamians bang pots and wave flags downtown to celebrate Joe Biden’s victory

Former vice president Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris have won the presidential election, denying President Donald Trump a second term and fueling an immediate reaction across the country.

In downtown Miami and Brickell, the clanging of pots and pans started right away, echoing through the city’s bluer urban core.

“I’m absolutely so enthusiastic about the incoming Biden/Harris administration,” said Bruce Barham, 71, yelling to be heard over honking horns and noisemakers in front of the Freedom Tower. “We finally crossed the threshold of almost four years of a disastrous time in American political history, so we’re well on our way to putting that all behind us, and we’re looking forward to getting this America back together again.”

Barham joined a growing crowd on Biscayne Boulevard early Saturday afternoon with a Costa Rican flag. Others waved U.S. flags and Biden/Harris posters as they waved honking drivers.

Capping months of a grueling, bitter campaign and an anxious week of waiting for key battleground states to count the deluge of mail-in ballots, the result became clear Saturday morning after the multiple media organizations projected Biden and Harris to win the White House. Around 11:30 a.m., the Associated Press declared the Democratic ticket winners after calling Pennsylvania for Biden and Harris, securing the nominees enough electoral votes to win the election.

Trump, who was golfing at his course in Sterling, Virginia, when the news broke, did not concede. He vowed to continue waging a legal battle to attack the credibility of the election. A group of Trump supporters gathered in west Miami-Dade, outside La Carreta restaurant in Westchester.

About 100 rallied in the same place Thursday night, with Trump flags and homemade signs denouncing Democrats, as they challenged the integrity of the vote counting process and echoed Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

On Miami’s waterfront, Saturday was time to celebrate. The cheers reverberated among Brickell’s high-rise towers.

In downtown, 44-year-old businessman Miguel Rodriguez said what Trump did to Puerto Rico, his homeland, will never be forgotten.

“The feeling is amazing,” he said. “It’s been four years of oppression, racism,” he said. “All the Puerto Ricans in Pittsburgh, in Philadelphia, in Orlando, in Miami, we just sent a huge message to him and to the huge Republican Party that Puerto Rico, you need to respect it. When he had the opportunity to go over there to Puerto Rico and help after Hurricane Maria, he just threw paper towel to us. Now we’re sending back a huge message through our votes and for him to leave the White House.”

What started with about two dozen people started growing quickly as condo dwellers walked over and passersby parked to join the party.

“I was just riding by celebrating something , which I think is great for the country , something that’s great for this world, something that’s great for this city and for the Latino community in this city. So I’m here to celebrate,” said cyclist Collin Laverty, 37, who put down his bike and joined in.

An entrepreneur who works in entertainment, Laverty of Miami said he voted for Biden .

“I voted for Joe Biden. And I did it thinking of my country and thinking of the world, Cubans in Cuba and here in Miami,” he said.

He described the last several days as “a roller coaster, a lot of suspense, a lot of anxiety. But there was always that feeling that the right thing was going to happen.”

The crowd briefly blocked part of Biscayne Boulevard and started dancing to salsa while waving Biden/Harris banners along with Cuban and U.S. flags. They chanted “Pa fuera, pa la calle” as the song plays in the background. People shook maracas as they banged pots. Someone inflated a blow-up baby Donald Trump wearing diapers.

Miami police officers appeared to tell the crowd: “I understand you want to celebrate but the vehicles cannot be obstructed.”

Among those who stopped by the celebration was Cuban-American musician and winner of the 2002 Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist, Jorge Moreno, his wife America and their three kids. The family was traveling in their red pickup truck when they stopped in front of the Freedom Tower to join the gathering crowd.

The crowd is increasingly becoming diverse with not just Cuban voters but Black voters and other Hispanic voters like Maximo Reyes, 55, a first time voter who was waving a Dominican flag.

Reyes works at the port and became a citizen three months before the election after 30 years in the United States.

“My first vote was for Biden,” he said proudly.

Florida politicians react

Former Florida Republican Gov. Jeb Bush was the first major GOP figure from the state to congratulate Biden for his victory, as President Donald Trump argues without evidence that Biden is rushing to “falsely claim victory.”

“Congratulations to President-elect Biden,” tweeted Bush, who ran for president in 2016. “I have prayed for our President most of my adult life. I will be praying for you and your success. Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many are counting on you to lead the way.“

Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, had a sharper response for embattled outgoing president.

“You’re FIRED!,” she tweeted. “Let me know if you need help applying for unemployment in Florida!”

The Lincoln Project, a political action committee that campaigned against Trump’s re-election, released a statement saying America had corrected the mistake of election Trump and “voted in record numbers for Joe Biden, a man of empathy, compassion, and integrity, and Kamala Harris, a woman unafraid to challenge inequality and fight to give a voice to the voiceless.

“We salute the Biden/Harris campaign, and have been honored to work with allied groups in building a coalition of the decent against Trump and Trumpism,” read the statement from the PAC, which was co-founded by Rick Wilson, a former Republican political operative for many candidates in Florida. Al Cardenas, former head of the Republican Party of Florida, was also a key supporter of the group.