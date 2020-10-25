A 9-year-old and two teens are shot near a park in South Miami-Dade community

Three juveniles were found shot Sunday near Goulds Park in South Miami-Dade, according to Miami-Dade police.

The three minors— ages 9, 12 and 17— were airlifted to the hospital from the area of Southwest 113th Avenue and 216th Street. The shooting happened around 3 p.m.

The 9-year-old was in critical condition and was taken to Kendall Regional Hospital. The two teens were stable and airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center.

“According to investigators, uniformed officers responded to the courtyard of a residential community regarding several people shot,” Miami-Dade police said in a statement. “Once officers arrived, they discovered three juvenile victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.”

No arrests have been made. Investigators said the case is ongoing and released no additional information.

