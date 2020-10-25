Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Miami-Dade County

A 9-year-old and two teens are shot near a park in South Miami-Dade community

Three juveniles were found shot Sunday near Goulds Park in South Miami-Dade, according to Miami-Dade police.

The three minors— ages 9, 12 and 17— were airlifted to the hospital from the area of Southwest 113th Avenue and 216th Street. The shooting happened around 3 p.m.

The 9-year-old was in critical condition and was taken to Kendall Regional Hospital. The two teens were stable and airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center.

“According to investigators, uniformed officers responded to the courtyard of a residential community regarding several people shot,” Miami-Dade police said in a statement. “Once officers arrived, they discovered three juvenile victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.”

No arrests have been made. Investigators said the case is ongoing and released no additional information.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Miami Herald
Profile Image of Monique O. Madan
Monique O. Madan
Monique O. Madan covers immigration and enterprise; she previously covered breaking news and local government. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Boston Herald and The Dallas Morning News. She is currently a Reveal Fellow at the Center for Investigative Reporting. She graduated from Miami Dade College and Emerson College in Boston. A note to tipsters: If you want to send Monique confidential information, her email and mailbox are open. The address is 3511 NW 91st Ave, Doral, FL 33172. You can also direct message her on social media and she’ll provide encrypted Signal details.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service