Miami-Dade County
A body was found at a South Miami-Dade park, and police make an arrest
Miami-Dade police found a dead man Sunday afternoon at a South Miami-Dade park, officials said.
The body was discovered at around 12:58 pm at 19825 SW 376th St.— Benito Juarez Park near Florida City and Homestead.
“Furthermore, they detained another adult male to determine his involvement,” a Miami-Dade police spokesman said in a statement.
When police were headed to the park, an undercover Miami-Dade Police Department vehicle was involved in a traffic crash.
Two adults and one juvenile were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition. The officer had minor injuries.
