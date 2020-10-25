A body was found at a South Miami-Dade park, and police make an arrest

Miami-Dade police found a dead man Sunday afternoon at a South Miami-Dade park, officials said.

The body was discovered at around 12:58 pm at 19825 SW 376th St.— Benito Juarez Park near Florida City and Homestead.

“Furthermore, they detained another adult male to determine his involvement,” a Miami-Dade police spokesman said in a statement.

When police were headed to the park, an undercover Miami-Dade Police Department vehicle was involved in a traffic crash.

Two adults and one juvenile were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition. The officer had minor injuries.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.