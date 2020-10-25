Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Miami-Dade County

A body was found at a South Miami-Dade park, and police make an arrest

Miami-Dade police found a dead man Sunday afternoon at a South Miami-Dade park, officials said.

The body was discovered at around 12:58 pm at 19825 SW 376th St.— Benito Juarez Park near Florida City and Homestead.

“Furthermore, they detained another adult male to determine his involvement,” a Miami-Dade police spokesman said in a statement.

When police were headed to the park, an undercover Miami-Dade Police Department vehicle was involved in a traffic crash.

Two adults and one juvenile were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition. The officer had minor injuries.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Monique O. Madan
Monique O. Madan
Monique O. Madan covers immigration and enterprise; she previously covered breaking news and local government. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Boston Herald and The Dallas Morning News. She is currently a Reveal Fellow at the Center for Investigative Reporting. She graduated from Miami Dade College and Emerson College in Boston. A note to tipsters: If you want to send Monique confidential information, her email and mailbox are open. The address is 3511 NW 91st Ave, Doral, FL 33172. You can also direct message her on social media and she’ll provide encrypted Signal details.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service