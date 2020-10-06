Facing trial in Colombia, former president gets a street named for him in Miami-Dade

Former President Alvaro Uribe of Colombia is under house arrest for alleged witness tampering, fraud and bribery. Getty Images

Miami-Dade commissioners voted to name part of Southwest 117th Avenue after former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe Vélez but said the name could come down if he ends up convicted for wrongdoing in his home country.

“I swear to you that name won’t be there if there are any problems,” said Commissioner Javier Souto, the sponsor of the legislation sought by Colombian-American supporters of Uribe in the Miami area. “If this man is a saint or is not a saint, I don’t know. ... If you’re not a good citizen, I don’t think you could be so loved by your country and by your people outside of Colombia.”

The lopsided vote to name a 16-block stretch of 117th Avenue after the former head of state came after some Colombian Americans urged Miami-Dade not to weigh in with a Uribe tribute while he awaits trial on charges of fraud and witness tampering.

Uribe was under house arrest in Colombia when the item first came up for a vote last month, but the decision was delayed until Tuesday amid an uproar over the usually sleepy process of adding an honorary name to a county road.

The stretch of 117th Avenue between Southwest 24th and Southwest 40th streets will retain its original name with “Alvaro Uribe Way” added to the signs.

Uribe faces charges in Colombia that claim he tried to influence witnesses who could tie him to paramilitary groups. His lawyers deny the accusations. Though a popular leader, Uribe also has been dogged by accusations of ties to militia groups and others responsible for terrorizing Colombians amid a broader fight against guerrilla fighters.

“It’s an affront against the thousands of victims of this man,” said Beto Coral, a Miami resident who is also Colombian. “What’s more, he is currently under arrest.”

After learning that the commission would be voting on the issue, a group called “Colombianos Honestos” — honest Colombians — started an online petition against the street naming. It has about 25,000 signatures.

A group of Colombian residents in the Miami area have been urging commissioners to honor Uribe, and they saw Tuesday’s vote as a win over pressure.

“We are very happy and excited. Justice is justice. He’s a great man,” said Fabio Andrade, a Weston resident who owns an aviation consulting firm in Miami-Dade. “He has created a tremendous relationship with the United States and with Miami-Dade County.”

A frequent visitor to Miami, Uribe was a regular presence during his presidency between 2002 and 2010.

At the time, Miami was pursuing a hemispheric secretariat for a trade pact known as the Free Trade Area of the Americas, and Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz said Uribe was an ally of that effort. “I know him personally,” Diaz said. “I admire him.”

Commissioner Barbara Jordan said she didn’t think the legal case against Uribe should prevent Miami-Dade from naming a street after him. “Everyone is innocent until proven guilty,” she said.

Two commissioners voted against the proposal, Eileen Higgins and Xavier Suarez. Higgins called the street naming too hasty while Uribe faces charges in Colombia. “The community seems very divided about this. I believe they’re divided because they want to wait until the court rulings come down. ... I prefer we wait until he is proven innocent.”