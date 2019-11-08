State Farm insurance building slammed by dump truck. Not a ‘good neighbor’ example

A CBS4 screen shot shows a dump truck wedged into a State Farm insurance office building along Bird Road and 60th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade on the morning of Nov. 8, 2019. CBS4

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and hazmat units are on the scene of a crash that found the front end of a dump truck wedged inside a State Farm insurance office building in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Fire Rescue spokeswoman Erika Benitez said a call went out just before 9 a.m. that the driver of a dump truck had crashed into the building, which is on Bird Road and 60th Avenue.

As to injuries, “we currently have accounted for six people total, two of which were transported to a local area hospital, three people had no complaints and one did not want to be transported,” Benitez said, adding that none of the injuries were traumatic.

The State Farm building was evacuated as a safety precaution, she said, as technical rescue units continue to investigate the cause of the crash — and begin the work of extricating the dump truck’s snout from inside the office. Expect some traffic congestion in the area.

No word on whether the as-yet unidentified driver carried State Farm insurance.

But the still-in-use Barry Manilow-written commercial jingle — “And like a good neighbor/State Farm is there” — is almost assuredly stuck in many people’s heads as an earworm on Friday morning.

This is the second time this year a dump truck has crashed into a building on Bird Road in the general vicinity.

In May, a dump truck slammed into a pillar on Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s Crescent Moon studios off 62d Avenue. The studio was closed for the Memorial Day holiday and no one was hurt inside. The studios inside were not damaged.

That building’s pillar has since been repaired and trees were replanted. Four people were injured in that crash, two with minor injuries and two of whom that required transportation to the hospital.