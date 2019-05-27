Miami-Dade County

Two injured when dump truck slams into a building

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY

We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. By
Two people were injured and taken to the hospital on Monday after an accident sent a dump truck crashing into a building in South Miami.


Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it responded to the collision, which happened about 9 a.m. at the intersection of Bird Road and Southwest 62nd Avenue.


Two others were injured and did not need to go to the hospital, Fire Rescue said.


WPLG reported a portion of Bird Road had been shut down.


This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.


