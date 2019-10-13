100,000 gallons of sewage means another beach advisory, this one from Water & Sewer

SHARE COPY LINK

Stay out of the water and off the water on the beaches in Key Biscayne, Virginia Key and Fisher Island, says a Miami-Dade Water & Sewer precautionary advisory. About 100,000 gallons of liquid waste got released into these waters.

Water & Sewer’s 10:42 p.m. Saturday night announcement of the No Contact with Water advisory said a treatment plant power outage meant “100,000 gallons of fully treated/chlorinated effluent (discharged liquid waste or sewage) overflowed into an adjacent waterway.”

So, while Crandon Park North, Crandon Park South, Virginia Key and Key Biscayne aren’t under their usual Department of Health-Miami-Dade swimming advisory for too much fecal matter, the stinky stuff got them from another angle.

Precautionary No Contact with Water advisory issued for beaches in Key Biscayne, Fisher Island, Virginia Key. Power outage at treatment plant resulted in approx 100k gallons of fully treated/chlorinated effluent overflow into adjacent waterway. pic.twitter.com/wF6758QTuQ — Miami-Dade Water & Sewer (@MiamiDadeWater) October 13, 2019

