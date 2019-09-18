Miami-Dade County
Southbound I-95 shut down Wednesday afternoon after crash killed a 15-year-old
A crash in the Interstate 95 express lanes that killed a 15-year-old and critically injured his mother has had I-95 southbound shut down at Northwest 103rd Street since 12:20 p.m.
Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho estimates the shut down could last until around 4:45 p.m.
Camacho said mother and son were in a black Nissan stopped on the shoulder in the I-95 south express lanes. A white Dodge Challenger that witnesses said was driving in a reckless manner swung wide and smashed into the stationary Nissan.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took mother and to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. The mother is still in critical condition. The son died.
The driver of the Dodge had non-life threatening injuries, Camacho said.
The investigation into what caused the crash continues.
