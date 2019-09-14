Miami-Dade County

Pedestrian hit, killed by 18-wheeler in Miami, cops say

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY

We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. By
Up Next
We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. By

A pedestrian was killed early Saturday when he was hit by an 18-wheeler.

At 2:27 am, Miami Police responded to a call about a man being hit by a truck near Northwest 27th Avenue and Seventh Street.

Read Next

The 30-year-old man died on the street from his injuries before he could be taken to a hospital.

Police have not provided any other details on the crash, including the pedestrian or the truck driver’s name, as they continue to investigate.

Profile Image of Devoun Cetoute
Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
  Comments  