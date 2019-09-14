Pedestrian hit, killed by 18-wheeler in Miami, cops say

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

A pedestrian was killed early Saturday when he was hit by an 18-wheeler.

At 2:27 am, Miami Police responded to a call about a man being hit by a truck near Northwest 27th Avenue and Seventh Street.

The 30-year-old man died on the street from his injuries before he could be taken to a hospital.

Police have not provided any other details on the crash, including the pedestrian or the truck driver’s name, as they continue to investigate.