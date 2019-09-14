Miami-Dade County
Pedestrian hit, killed by 18-wheeler in Miami, cops say
A pedestrian was killed early Saturday when he was hit by an 18-wheeler.
At 2:27 am, Miami Police responded to a call about a man being hit by a truck near Northwest 27th Avenue and Seventh Street.
The 30-year-old man died on the street from his injuries before he could be taken to a hospital.
Police have not provided any other details on the crash, including the pedestrian or the truck driver’s name, as they continue to investigate.
