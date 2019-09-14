Broward County
Broward bicyclist struck by car and killed while trying to cross road, deputies say
MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY
A bicyclist trying to cross the road in Pompano Beach was hit by a car and died Friday night.
At about 10:45 p.m., Joshuah Tindale, 37, of Pompano Beach, was driving a 2019 Ford Transit Connect northbound in the 100 block of Powerline Road, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.
As he was driving in the center lane approaching West Atlantic Boulevard, Walter Carter, 43, of Pompano Beach, was riding his bike trying to cross Powerline Road.
Carter rode right in the path of Tindale’s car and was hit, deputies said.
Rescue units took Carter to Broward Health North hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Tindale stayed at the scene and spoke with detectives.
The sheriff’s office is still investigating the incident.
