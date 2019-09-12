Two young men found shot to death in a grassy field. A neighbor says they’re brothers

Two men were found dead in the area of Southwest 224th Street and 115th Avenue just after 11 a.m. Sept. 12, 2019. dgoodhue@miamiherald.com

Two men were found dead Thursday morning in an overgrown grassy field in Southwest Miami-Dade, according to Miami-Dade police.

Police say a call came in reporting that shots had been fired in the area of Southwest 224th Street and 115th Avenue just after 11 a.m.

An officer who responded noticed an area of the foliage that looked as if it had been moved out of the way, said Lee Cowart, a police spokesman.

About 20 feet into the brush, the officer discovered the two men with multiple gunshot wounds.

“You can’t see the area where the two decedents were discovered from the road,” Cowart said.

Neighbors said the victims were twin 18-year-old brothers who attended Robert Morgan Educational Center.

One boy in the neighborhood, who did not want to be named, said one of the dead young men used to date his sister.

“I came home from school today, and she was crying,” he said. “She said they weren’t in school today.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).