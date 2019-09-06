Broward County
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train. All tracks have been closed.
MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a southbound Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale on Friday morning, according to Fort Lauderdale police.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Sistrunk Boulevard, WSVN reported.
Tri-Rail said on Twitter that it had set up bus bridges to ferry passengers between Fort Lauderdale and Cypress Creek stations but warned that heavy train delays are expected through the Friday morning commute.
It’s not just the P601 train that was involved in the crash that is out of service, according to the company.
“All trains will be affected until the tracks are cleared by law enforcement,” Tri-Rail said in response to passengers’ comments on social media.
The body was found on the tracks near the Cypress Creek station, WPLG Local 10 reported.
Fort Lauderdale police have not released the victim’s identity or given details yet on the fatal crash.
