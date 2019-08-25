One man shot by police during a domestic violence call at a mobile home park, cops say

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

A man was shot by police at a Northwest Miami-Dade mobile home park as they responded to a domestic dispute call, Miami-Dade police said.

According to police, the shot man (his name hasn’t been released yet) is in stable condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital after taking “several gunshot wounds to the lower extremities.”

As is standard when Miami-Dade officers shoot a person, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

The officers arrived at the Honey Hill Mobile Home Park, 4955 NW 199th St., to find a woman with injuries.

“The officers made contact with the subject, a confrontation ensued and shots were fired,” Miami-Dade police said.