Miami-Dade County
One man shot by police during a domestic violence call at a mobile home park, cops say
MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY
A man was shot by police at a Northwest Miami-Dade mobile home park as they responded to a domestic dispute call, Miami-Dade police said.
According to police, the shot man (his name hasn’t been released yet) is in stable condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital after taking “several gunshot wounds to the lower extremities.”
As is standard when Miami-Dade officers shoot a person, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.
The officers arrived at the Honey Hill Mobile Home Park, 4955 NW 199th St., to find a woman with injuries.
“The officers made contact with the subject, a confrontation ensued and shots were fired,” Miami-Dade police said.
Comments