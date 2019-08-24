Broward County

Shooting in Coconut Creek leaves 2 dead and 2 injured — including a police officer

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. By
Up Next
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. By

Two people are dead and one police officer is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday morning in Coconut Creek.

Police say the shooting happened in the 4200 block of Northwest 57th Drive some time before 8 a.m. and may have involved a barricaded subject.

One suspect, not yet named by police, is in custody.

In addition to the two fatalities, one other person was injured and taken to a hospital, the Coconut Creek Police Department said via Twitter.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Profile Image of Howard Cohen
Howard Cohen
Miami Herald Real Time/Breaking News reporter Howard Cohen, a 2017 Media Excellence Awards winner, has covered pop music, theater, health and fitness, obituaries, municipal government and general assignment. He started his career in the Features department at the Miami Herald in 1991.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  