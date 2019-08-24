Broward County
Shooting in Coconut Creek leaves 2 dead and 2 injured — including a police officer
Two people are dead and one police officer is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday morning in Coconut Creek.
Police say the shooting happened in the 4200 block of Northwest 57th Drive some time before 8 a.m. and may have involved a barricaded subject.
One suspect, not yet named by police, is in custody.
In addition to the two fatalities, one other person was injured and taken to a hospital, the Coconut Creek Police Department said via Twitter.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
