Shooting in Coconut Creek leaves 2 dead and 2 injured — including a police officer

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Two people are dead and one police officer is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday morning in Coconut Creek.

Police say the shooting happened in the 4200 block of Northwest 57th Drive some time before 8 a.m. and may have involved a barricaded subject.

One suspect, not yet named by police, is in custody.

In addition to the two fatalities, one other person was injured and taken to a hospital, the Coconut Creek Police Department said via Twitter.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

We are currently investigating a shooting scene in the 4200 block of NW 57th Drive. The suspect is in custody. Two people are dead at the scene. Another person was injured and transported to hospital. We also have an officer who was injured and transported to hospital... — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) August 24, 2019

Look for live team coverage on @WPLGLocal10 at 9am. https://t.co/LXizBCoP70 — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) August 24, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.