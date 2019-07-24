Gas leak shuts down some Metrorail and Metromover stations for ‘duration unknown’

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Metrorail and Metromover stations from Government Center in downtown Miami to Brickell are closed as Wednesday’s rush hour starts while Miami Fire Rescue deals with a gas leak near the line.

Miami-Dade Transit tweeted that bus shuttles would be going from Dadeland South to Overtown Transit Village North every 15 to 18 minutes and “seek alternate means of travel as needed.”

The original 6:30 a.m. estimate of two hours was replaced by “duration unknown at this time.”

Southwest Seventh Street has been closed from First to Second avenues since 4:30 a..m.

UPDATE: Metrorail continues with limited service due to a gas leak in the downtown area. Bus shuttles are providing service between Dadeland South and OTV stations every 15-18 minutes. Duration unknown at this time. Seek alternate means of travel as needed. — Miami-Dade Transit (@IRideMDT) July 24, 2019