A car was found shot up in Miami. Roads are closed and cops are investigating
A strip of Northwest 79th Street is shut down early Friday morning following a shooting.
A car full of bullet holes was found in front of a 7-Eleven west of Interstate 95 along Northwest Seventh Avenue at 79th Street, according to early reports.
At least one man was taken to Ryder Trauma Center, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4. His condition is unknown.
Miami Fire Rescue says the call came in around 3 a.m.
It’s believed the shooting happened on North Miami Avenue, according to CBS4. Police have closed 79th Street from Sixth court to Seventh Avenue while they investigate.
The car was towed away around 6 a.m., Local 10 reported.
Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
