A car was found shot up in Miami. Roads are closed and cops are investigating

Screenshot of CBS4 video

A strip of Northwest 79th Street is shut down early Friday morning following a shooting.

A car full of bullet holes was found in front of a 7-Eleven west of Interstate 95 along Northwest Seventh Avenue at 79th Street, according to early reports.

At least one man was taken to Ryder Trauma Center, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4. His condition is unknown.

Miami Fire Rescue says the call came in around 3 a.m.

It’s believed the shooting happened on North Miami Avenue, according to CBS4. Police have closed 79th Street from Sixth court to Seventh Avenue while they investigate.

#BreakingNews: @MiamiPD on the scene of a shooting investigation where a car is filled with bullet holes. @Rielletvnews is there and will bring us the latest updates on @CBSMiami this morning. pic.twitter.com/MiT91sHMBB — Lauren Pastrana CBS4 (@LaurenPastrana) August 9, 2019

The car was towed away around 6 a.m., Local 10 reported.

Bullet battered car being towed away. Condition of the man is unknown. We are heading to hospital to gather more details. pic.twitter.com/odnwK3tGnp — Parker Branton (@ParkerWPLG) August 9, 2019

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.