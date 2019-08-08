Crime
Two men arrested in connection with Miami-Dade fatal shooting
Two men were arrested in connection with a Miami-Dade shooting last week that left one man dead and another injured, the Palm Beach Post reported.
Brandon D. Richards, 37, was charged with first-degree murder, grand theft and violating probation. He was arrested in Lake Park in West Palm Beach and booked into the Palm Beach County jail Monday on an out-of-county warrant, according to the Post.
An arrest affidavit alleges Richards and 47-year-old Jermaine Johnson stormed into the home of Richards’ ex-girlfriend about 3 a.m. on July 27 and shot at Richards’ former partner and two other men inside the residence, the Post reported.
The news report said Miami-Dade police found 32-year-old Terrelle Darling wounded on the sidewalk outside the home and taken to the hospital. Stetson Pierre, 31, was found dead in a fenced-in yard.
Johnson, who the Post said is the reported gunman, was arrested and booked into Miami-Dade Jail facing a first-degree murder charge and attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, according to court records.
