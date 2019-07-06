Pedestrian in fatal crash was running on the road. He was naked, police say

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday morning on Southwest 152nd Street near Richmond Heights.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said the crash happened at about 1:55 a.m. in the westbound lanes at Southwest 99th Court in unincorporated Southwest Miami-Dade.

A 2106 Nissan Altima, driven by Steve Garcia, 43, and heading west in an inside lane, hit the pedestrian who was initially running east on 152nd Street but had moved into the westbound lane. That’s when the car’s left front hit the pedestrian.

“A witness stated he saw the pedestrian running eastbound naked prior to the crash,” Camacho said.

FHP identified the pedestrian as Yahshwah Lam Andressohn, 22.

No charges have been filed, Camacho said.

The stretch of road from Southwest 102nd Avenue to U.S. 1 has reopened.



