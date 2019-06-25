Man suspected of ramming trooper is arrested in New York, Florida Highway Patrol said

BMW runs over Florida highway trooper FHP trooper Caballero was hit by a car that was pulled over by another officer on May 25. His condition is unknown. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FHP trooper Caballero was hit by a car that was pulled over by another officer on May 25. His condition is unknown.

The man who struck a Florida Highway Patrol Officer last month and then took off has been arrested, FHP announced Tuesday.

The department said “investigative work” led it to Donnell Reddy. Reddy was arrested Friday in the New York borough of the Bronx and was charged with attempted murder, aggravated fleeing and eluding and leaving the scene of a crash. He could be facing additional charges, FHP said.

The violent May 25 crash was caught on video, which was shared earlier this month. Reddy was stopped by another trooper on a Turnpike exit near Hollywood Boulevard.

Trooper Arsenio Caballero was working a seatbelt enforcement detail on an exit ramp on Florida’s Turnpike in Broward County when a white BMW slammed into him.

Caballero, the department said, flew over the hood and suffered lacerations to his head and a broken arm.

“The safety of every member of the Florida Highway Patrol is and will always be my number one priority,” said Col. Gene S. Spaulding, director of the Florida Highway Patrol, in a news release. “I commend our troopers for the hard work and dedication they provide the residents and visitors to the state of Florida each day.”

Reddy will be transferred to Florida to face his charges.