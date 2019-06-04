Broward County
Watch as a Florida Highway Patrol trooper is hit by a car
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was struck by a car on May 25, according to authorities.
Video released by the FHP on Tuesday shows Trooper Caballero — his first name was not given — struck by a white BMW that was pulled over by a trooper on Florida’s Turnpike in Broward County.
Caballero’s condition has not been released.
FHP is asking anyone that has information to contact Crime Stoppers in Broward County 954-493-8477.
