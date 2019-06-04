Watch as a Florida Highway Patrol trooper is hit by a car

BMW runs over Florida highway trooper FHP trooper Caballero was hit by a car that was pulled over by another officer on May 25. His condition is unknown. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FHP trooper Caballero was hit by a car that was pulled over by another officer on May 25. His condition is unknown.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was struck by a car on May 25, according to authorities.

Video released by the FHP on Tuesday shows Trooper Caballero — his first name was not given — struck by a white BMW that was pulled over by a trooper on Florida’s Turnpike in Broward County.

Caballero’s condition has not been released.

FHP is asking anyone that has information to contact Crime Stoppers in Broward County 954-493-8477.



