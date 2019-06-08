A missing 17-year-old boy is endangered. Miami police need your help finding him

Miami police are looking for the missing Samuel Williams, 17, who was last seen in the area of 167 Northeast 65th Street on Thursday, June 6, 2019. If you know where he is call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. Miami Police Department

Miami Police need the public’s help to find Samuel Williams. The 17-year-old boy has been missing since Thursday.

Police say he was last seen in the area of 167 Northeast 65th Street and was last seen wearing a black shirt with beige jogger pants.

He is a black male of 160 pounds and 5-foot, 9-inches with black hair and brown eyes.

They are classifying Samuel as endangered.

If you know where he is call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

