Miami-Dade County
A missing 17-year-old boy is endangered. Miami police need your help finding him
Miami Police need the public’s help to find Samuel Williams. The 17-year-old boy has been missing since Thursday.
Police say he was last seen in the area of 167 Northeast 65th Street and was last seen wearing a black shirt with beige jogger pants.
He is a black male of 160 pounds and 5-foot, 9-inches with black hair and brown eyes.
They are classifying Samuel as endangered.
If you know where he is call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.
Comments