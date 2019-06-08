Miami-Dade County

Miami police need your help to find a missing 12-year-old boy they say is a runaway

Miami police sent out a missing child alert for 12-year-old Angel Straker, who went missing at 6 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, from 2515 NW 10th Ave. If you have any information contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.
Miami police sent out a missing child alert for 12-year-old Angel Straker, who went missing at 6 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, from 2515 NW 10th Ave. If you have any information contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. Miami Police Department

Miami police are asking for the public’s help to find missing 12-year-old Angel Straker who may have run away from his home in Allapattah.

He has been missing since about 6 p.m. Friday and was last seen in the 2500 block of Northwest 10th Avenue.

He is described as a 5-foot, Hispanic boy of 95 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Related stories from Miami Herald
Howard Cohen

Miami Herald Real Time/Breaking News reporter Howard Cohen, a 2017 Media Excellence Awards winner, has covered pop music, theater, health and fitness, obituaries, municipal government and general assignment. He started his career in the Features department at the Miami Herald in 1991.

  Comments  