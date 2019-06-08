Miami-Dade County
Miami police need your help to find a missing 12-year-old boy they say is a runaway
Miami police are asking for the public’s help to find missing 12-year-old Angel Straker who may have run away from his home in Allapattah.
He has been missing since about 6 p.m. Friday and was last seen in the 2500 block of Northwest 10th Avenue.
He is described as a 5-foot, Hispanic boy of 95 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.
