Miami police need your help to find a missing 12-year-old boy they say is a runaway

Miami police sent out a missing child alert for 12-year-old Angel Straker, who went missing at 6 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, from 2515 NW 10th Ave. If you have any information contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. Miami Police Department

Miami police are asking for the public’s help to find missing 12-year-old Angel Straker who may have run away from his home in Allapattah.

He has been missing since about 6 p.m. Friday and was last seen in the 2500 block of Northwest 10th Avenue.

He is described as a 5-foot, Hispanic boy of 95 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.





We need your assistance in locating 12 year old Angel Straker who has been reported missing. He was last seen at the 2500 block of NW 10 Ave. If you know his whereabouts, please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/ve8s3UwOmx — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 8, 2019