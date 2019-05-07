Severe storms over Miami-Dade bringing torrential rain, hail and flooding

National Weather Service Miami

After two days of torrential rain and powerful winds, forecasters issued two “significant weather” advisories for parts of South Florida on Tuesday afternoon warning of more of the same.

The advisories, issued by the National Weather Service in Miami, came within five minutes of each other, with the first at 1:11 p.m.

As meteorologists track strong thunderstorms over Miami International Airport and south of Florida City, they warned that residents could experience small hail and winds of more than 45 mph near Miami, Hialeah, Coral Gables, Kendall, Doral and Coconut Grove, among other cities.

“Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding,” the NWS said.

Residents of Homestead and Florida City may experience 45 mph winds and funnel clouds as another band of storms extended Tuesday afternoon from Princeton to just south of Florida City.

The weather advisories are set to expire by 2 p.m.

The NWS in Key West issued a flood advisory for the Lower Keys, to include Key West and US 1 between mile markers 0 and 7. Forecasters said up to 1-1/2 inches of rain has fallen over mainland Monroe County as of Tuesday afternoon. The flood advisory wil last until 2:30 p.m.

“Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause significant ponding of water in urban areas, highways, and streets as well as other poor drainage areas and low lying spots,” the NWS said.