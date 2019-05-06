Miami-Dade County

Hail, waterspouts and flooding all possible with Monday’s afternoon thunderstorms

The storms rolling west to east Monday afternoon in Miami-Dade County David J. Neal dneal@MiamiHerald.com

Expect gusty wetness for the rest of Monday, South Florida, as a reprise of Sunday’s windy, lightning-laden storms moseyed across the region Monday afternoon.

“The greatest coverage of this activity should focus toward the East Coast Metro Areas through mid and late afternoon, before eventually affecting the Atlantic coastal waters,” the National Weather Service predicted early Monday afternoon. “Strong wind gusts, small hail, and heavy rainfall may accompany the strongest storms. A couple of isolated damaging wind gusts and localized flooding cannot be ruled out later this afternoon.”

An advisory just before 3 p.m. warned of gusts peaking between 50 and 55 mph.

NWS also issued a Special Marine Warning for ocean waters off Broward and Palm Beach counties with wind gusts of up to 40 knots, small hail and waterspouts possible.

